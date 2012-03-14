ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. cyborg

cyborg

Image of the Day: Bird, Plane, or Cyborg?
The Scientist Staff | Jun 6, 2017 | 1 min read
Rather than attempting to recreate an insect's dynamic agility with robotics, scientists have created a hybrid that's part dragonfly, part robot. 
The Sound of Color
Jef Akst | May 1, 2012 | 4 min read
A completely colorblind musician and painter perceives the world in a new way with help from technology.
Electric Molluscs
Megan Scudellari | Mar 14, 2012 | 1 min read
Snails with implanted electrodes generate electricity via metabolism.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT