Image of the Day: Bird, Plane, or Cyborg?
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 6, 2017
| 1 min read
Rather than attempting to recreate an insect's dynamic agility with robotics, scientists have created a hybrid that's part dragonfly, part robot.
The Sound of Color
Jef Akst
| May 1, 2012
| 4 min read
A completely colorblind musician and painter perceives the world in a new way with help from technology.
Electric Molluscs
Megan Scudellari
| Mar 14, 2012
| 1 min read
Snails with implanted electrodes generate electricity via metabolism.
