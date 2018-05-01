cytogenetics

ADVERTISEMENT
Rare Disease Geneticist: A Profile of Uta Francke
Anna Azvolinsky | May 1, 2018 | 9 min read
The Stanford University human geneticist identified the genes and genomic abnormalities underlying numerous rare diseases, including Rett  syndrome, and advanced the field of molecular diagnostics. 
