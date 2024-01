Studies suggest SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger the development of diabetes in some people, even those with no other risk factors.

Growing Evidence Ties COVID-19 to Diabetes Risk

Growing Evidence Ties COVID-19 to Diabetes Risk

Studies suggest SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger the development of diabetes in some people, even those with no other risk factors.

Studies suggest SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger the development of diabetes in some people, even those with no other risk factors.