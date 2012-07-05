ADVERTISEMENT
Facing Brexit, U.K. Makes Science Deal with U.S.
Catherine Offord | Sep 22, 2017 | 2 min read
The $88 million agreement is part of efforts by the UK government to increase transatlantic collaboration as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
Using DNA to Detect Dark Matter
Cristina Luiggi | Jul 5, 2012 | 2 min read
Particle physicists and biologists unite to answer one of the most puzzling questions of the universe: Does dark matter exist?
