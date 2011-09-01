ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
Image of the Day: Wounded Coral
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 13, 2017
| 1 min read
Certain corals in the Gulf of Mexico were devastated by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill’s reverberating destruction.
Methane Overload for Marine Microbes
Tracy Vence
| May 12, 2014
| 1 min read
Latest analysis of microbial activities in the Gulf of Mexico suggests that gas-rich deepwater plumes following the Deepwater Horizon oil well blowout may have overwhelmed methane-oxidizing bacterial species.
BP Denies Full Blame
Jef Akst
| Feb 27, 2013
| 1 min read
The oil company tells a US court that it is not solely responsible for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.
Minor Oil Spills Not So Minor
Jef Akst
| Jan 29, 2013
| 1 min read
Satellite images reveal that small oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico are often larger than reported.
BP to Pay $350 Million to Science
Beth Marie Mole
| Nov 16, 2012
| 1 min read
As part of a $4.5 billion settlement with the federal government over the catastrophic 2010 oil spill, BP will continue to fund research in the Gulf of Mexico.
Mixed Report for Oiled Salt Marshes
Ed Yong
| Jun 25, 2012
| 3 min read
Louisiana’s salt marshes are recovering from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, but some areas have been irreversibly lost.
Oil Spill Changes Microbe Communities
Jef Akst
| Jun 8, 2012
| 1 min read
The beaches around the Gulf of Mexico harbor different nematodes, protists and fungi now than they did before the Deepwater Horizon disaster in April 2010.
Gulf Oil Spill Failings
Cristina Luiggi
| Apr 24, 2012
| 2 min read
A marine scientist ponders how academics could have handled the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill better.
Oil Spills: Research and Protests
Bob Grant
| Sep 1, 2011
| 1 min read
Millions are pumped into research on the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and high-profile arrests are made amid demonstrations fighting the construction of a new pipeline.
