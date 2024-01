In a win for the US Department of Justice’s China Initiative, Charles Lieber was convicted of hiding his financial ties to China from federal agencies.

Harvard Chemist Found Guilty of Lying About Chinese Funding

Harvard Chemist Found Guilty of Lying About Chinese Funding

In a win for the US Department of Justice’s China Initiative, Charles Lieber was convicted of hiding his financial ties to China from federal agencies.

In a win for the US Department of Justice’s China Initiative, Charles Lieber was convicted of hiding his financial ties to China from federal agencies.