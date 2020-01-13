ADVERTISEMENT
A tired woman sits at a table with a cup of coffee.
All-nighters Sometimes Combat Depression
Dopamine pathways play a key role in the surprising effects of sleep deprivation on mood.
All-nighters Sometimes Combat Depression
All-nighters Sometimes Combat Depression

Dopamine pathways play a key role in the surprising effects of sleep deprivation on mood.

Dopamine pathways play a key role in the surprising effects of sleep deprivation on mood.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. depression

depression

Two pink-colored, rod-shaped bacteria interacting with a blue-colored human cell
Gut Bacterium Linked to Depression in Premenopause
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Mar 17, 2023 | 2 min read
The opportunistic pathogen Klebsiella aerogenes degrades estradiol and induces depressive-like behavior in mice, a study finds.
Artist&rsquo;s rendition of neural connections, with inactive neurons in the background
Ketamine Flips a “Switch” in Mice’s Brain Circuitry: Study
Andy Carstens | Dec 9, 2022 | 6 min read
After injecting moderate doses of the dissociative anesthetic into the animals, previously “awake” brain cells go dark, and those that had been dormant suddenly light up.
Biomarkers on the Brain: From Sequencing to Functional Imaging
Biomarkers on the Brain: From Sequencing to Functional Imaging
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 2 min read
An expert panel will discuss biomarker development for brain disorders and considerations for their clinical use.
Rendering of a light blue NLRP3 inflammasome against a black background
Inflammation in Brain’s Immune Cells Triggers Depressive Behavior in Mice
Dan Robitzski | Nov 17, 2022 | 5 min read
In stressful conditions, specialized protein complexes in microglia induce neurotoxic activity in astrocytes that leads to the change in behavior.
magic mushrooms on a while background
Psilocybin Relieves Some Treatment-Resistant Depression Cases: Trial
Shawna Williams | Nov 3, 2022 | 2 min read
The research has caveats, including side effects and a lack of durability in the benefits of a single dose.
Scientific Breakthroughs with Cryogenic Electron Microscopy
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Thermo Fisher Scientific | 1 min read
Structures made via cryo-EM give researchers insights into SARS-CoV-2, HIV, neurological disorders, cancer, and more.
blue-gloved hands injecting mouse with syringe
Sex of Researcher Influences Ketamine’s Effects in Mice: Study
Shawna Williams | Sep 8, 2022 | 3 min read
The findings likely have implications for animal research far beyond the study of antidepressants.
Artist’s rendition of bright blue microbes among intestinal lining
Study Links Depression with High Levels of an Amino Acid
Dan Robitzski | Jun 14, 2022 | 5 min read
Experiments in animals and observations in humans suggest that the amount of proline circulating in one’s plasma has a strong association with depression severity.
The Scientist Speaks Ep. 16 - At the Breaking Point: Mitochondrial Deletions and the Brain
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Researchers characterize large mitochondrial deletions to understand their implications in neurological disorders.
Four pregnant women sitting in chairs
Epigenetic Changes to Placenta Correlate with Maternal Depression
Chloe Tenn | Feb 1, 2022 | 2 min read
An epigenome-wide association study found more than a dozen methylation changes in placental DNA that correlated with expectant mothers’ self-reports of depression and stress during their pregnancy.
Colored Genetic Code DNA Molecule Structure stock photo
Genetic Risks for Depression Differ Between Ancestral Groups
Chloe Tenn | Oct 19, 2021 | 4 min read
A large genome-wide association study in East Asians uncovers novel genetic links to depression, calling attention to the consequences of underrepresentation of non-European groups in genetic research data.
illustration of multiple clocks arranged in the shape of a brain
How Early-Morning Light Exposure Makes Mice Less Depressed
Bianca Nogrady | Jul 22, 2021 | 4 min read
A light-sensitive gene involved in regulating the body clock may also influence mood, mediating the effect of light.
a man kneels at a pew, praying
Religion on the Brain
Emma Yasinski | Jul 13, 2021 | 6 min read
Researchers in a small but growing field search for neural correlates of religiosity and spirituality.
GWAS, psychotic disorder, mood disorder, Q&A, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, depression, sex differences
Genetic Variants Tied to Sex Differences in Psychiatric Disorders
Amanda Heidt | Mar 31, 2021 | 5 min read
The largest study of its kind identifies single nucleotide polymorphisms with disparate effects on men’s and women’s susceptibility to conditions such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
major depressive disorder depression microbiome bacteria virus phage bacteriophage metabolite metabolomics
Distinct Microbiome and Metabolites Linked with Depression
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Dec 9, 2020 | 4 min read
The gastrointestinal tracts of people with major depressive disorder harbor a signature composition of viruses, bacteria, and their metabolic products, according to the most comprehensive genomic and metabolomic analysis in depression to date.
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Catherine Offord | Jul 13, 2020 | 10+ min read
Absence of human contact is associated with declines in cognitive function. But as the COVID-19 pandemic brings concerns about the potential harms of isolation to the fore, researchers are still hunting for concrete evidence of a causal role as well as possible mechanisms.
Regular Exercise Helps Patients Combat Cancer
Bente Klarlund Pedersen | Apr 1, 2020 | 10 min read
Studies point to a role for physical activity in fighting malignancies, improving treatment outcomes, and fostering overall health in patients.
Neuroscientist Phil Haydon Sets Sail to Talk About Epilepsy
Ashley Yeager | Feb 19, 2020 | 6 min read
After an accident as a teenager, he developed the disorder. He then studied the brain to better understand his own seizures, and now plans to sail around the world to show others with the condition how to push their limits.
Infographic: The Neurobiology of Suicidal Behavior
Catherine Offord | Jan 13, 2020 | 2 min read
Clues about the biological mechanisms that contribute to a person’s chance of contemplating or attempting suicide
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT