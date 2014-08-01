ADVERTISEMENT
Pilot Study Treats Infants for Autism
Jef Akst | Sep 11, 2014 | 1 min read
A preliminary trial finds that teaching parents certain therapeutic interactions for babies showing early signs of autism may improve the infants’ future social development.
Walking Fish Model Evolution
Bob Grant | Aug 28, 2014 | 2 min read
Raising a semi-terrestrial species on land highlights the role of developmental plasticity in the evolutionary transition from water to land.
Connecting the Dots
Anna Azvolinsky | Aug 1, 2014 | 8 min read
Extending her initial studies of social wasps, Mary Jane West-Eberhard has spent her career probing the evolutionary relationship between social behavior and developmental flexibility.
