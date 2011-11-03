Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders

ADVERTISEMENT
NIMH to Steer Away from New Manual
Kate Yandell | May 9, 2013 | 2 min read
The agency will no longer use the newly revised guide to mental disorders to categorize its funding priorities.
Manual of Mental Disorders Flawed?
Cristina Luiggi | Nov 3, 2011 | 1 min read
Additions and revisions to a diagnostic guide used by mental health professionals around the world could lead to more misdiagnoses.
