Swamp Wallabies Can Have Two Separate Pregnancies at Once
Before the joey is born, another pregnancy has already started.
diapause
Killifish Embryos Pause Development Without Consequence: Study
Lisa Winter
| Feb 21, 2020
| 3 min read
Contrary to popular thinking, the period of arrested development is an active state of maintaining muscle integrity.
Mammal Embryos May Pause
Sabrina Richards
| Mar 19, 2012
| 2 min read
Mammalian embryos may be able to undergo a developmental pause before implanting in the womb.
