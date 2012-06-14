ADVERTISEMENT
Nitrogen Dioxide Linked to Thousands of Premature Deaths in Germany
Diana Kwon
| Mar 11, 2018
| 1 min read
The findings of an official report come a month after a German court ruled in favor of banning diesel cars.
German Carmakers Funded Tests of Diesel Fumes on Monkeys and Humans
Diana Kwon
| Jan 29, 2018
| 2 min read
News reports reveal that Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW funded the organization that conducted the studies.
Bacteria Make Diesel Molecules
Dan Cossins
| Apr 24, 2013
| 2 min read
By engineering the genome of
E. coli
with genes from several sources, scientists have coaxed the microbe to produce diesel-replica hydrocarbons.
Diesel Fumes Called Carcinogenic
Jef Akst
| Jun 14, 2012
| 1 min read
The WHO has upgraded exhaust fumes from diesel engines from a “probable” carcinogen to a toxin that does cause cancer.
