An analysis of human data from the UK biobank also finds an association between Y chromosome loss and heart disease in men.

Missing Y Chromosome in Mouse Blood Causes Heart Dysfunction

Missing Y Chromosome in Mouse Blood Causes Heart Dysfunction

An analysis of human data from the UK biobank also finds an association between Y chromosome loss and heart disease in men.

An analysis of human data from the UK biobank also finds an association between Y chromosome loss and heart disease in men.