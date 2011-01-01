ADVERTISEMENT
Book Review: Personal Trials
Arthur L. Caplan | Mar 22, 2016 | 2 min read
At first blush, do-it-yourself clinical trials seem pointless and reckless. But a deeper truth pervades the research and the patients who drive it forward.
TS 2015 Gift Guide
Kerry Grens | Dec 14, 2015 | 3 min read
Check out these life science–inspired gifts
The Scientist’s 2013 Gift Guide
Kerry Grens | Dec 20, 2013 | 3 min read
Our present picks for the scientists in your life
Opinion: Science Counterculture
Usha Nair | Dec 9, 2013 | 3 min read
On taking DIYbio to the next level
Don’t Fear DIYbio
Jef Akst | Nov 19, 2013 | 2 min read
Biological tinkerers are not the risk that some have made them out to be, according to a new report.
DIY Self-Tracking Device
Kerry Grens | Aug 24, 2013 | 1 min read
A new gadget combines the dual obsessions of do-it-yourself science and self-quantification.
Inside Hacklabs
Megan Scudellari | Mar 5, 2013 | 1 min read
Take a tour of some DIYbio labs across the country
Networking Medicine
Jef Akst | Mar 1, 2013 | 2 min read
Although fully organized patient-run trials are still few and far between, patients are taking a more active role in clinical research.
A Sea Dragon Revealed, 1823
Dan Cossins | Mar 1, 2013 | 3 min read
A sharp-eyed fossil prospector and self-taught paleontologist, Mary Anning discovered several extraordinary Mesozoic marine reptiles.
Biology Hacklabs
Megan Scudellari | Mar 1, 2013 | 7 min read
Fueled by donations, sweat, and occasional dumpster diving, community laboratories for DIY biologists are cropping up around the country.
The Rebirth of DIYbio
Jef Akst | Mar 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Do-it-yourself science is likely as old as science itself, driven by an inherent curiosity about the world around us.
Regulating Amateurs
Dustin T. Holloway | Mar 1, 2013 | 4 min read
How should the government ensure the safety and responsibility of do-it-yourself biologists?
DIYbio: Low Risk, High Potential
Todd Kuiken | Mar 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Citizen scientists can inspire innovation and advance science education—and they are proving adept at self-policing.
Do-It-Yourself Medicine
Jef Akst | Mar 1, 2013 | 10+ min read
Patients are sidestepping clinical research and using themselves as guinea pigs to test new treatments for fatal diseases. Will they hurt themselves, or science?
Barcode High
Kerry Grens | Dec 1, 2011 | 3 min read
The story of a group of high school students who, with the help of a Rockefeller University researcher, conducted and published studies on the biological provenance of sushi and teas from around New York City.
Brave New Drugs
Sarah Greene | Jan 1, 2011 | 3 min read
Intoxicating ideas for saving a billion lives
