ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
DIY
DIY
Book Review:
Personal Trials
Arthur L. Caplan
| Mar 22, 2016
| 2 min read
At first blush, do-it-yourself clinical trials seem pointless and reckless. But a deeper truth pervades the research and the patients who drive it forward.
TS 2015 Gift Guide
Kerry Grens
| Dec 14, 2015
| 3 min read
Check out these life science–inspired gifts
The Scientist
’s 2013 Gift Guide
Kerry Grens
| Dec 20, 2013
| 3 min read
Our present picks for the scientists in your life
Opinion: Science Counterculture
Usha Nair
| Dec 9, 2013
| 3 min read
On taking DIYbio to the next level
Don’t Fear DIYbio
Jef Akst
| Nov 19, 2013
| 2 min read
Biological tinkerers are not the risk that some have made them out to be, according to a new report.
DIY Self-Tracking Device
Kerry Grens
| Aug 24, 2013
| 1 min read
A new gadget combines the dual obsessions of do-it-yourself science and self-quantification.
Inside Hacklabs
Megan Scudellari
| Mar 5, 2013
| 1 min read
Take a tour of some DIYbio labs across the country
Networking Medicine
Jef Akst
| Mar 1, 2013
| 2 min read
Although fully organized patient-run trials are still few and far between, patients are taking a more active role in clinical research.
A Sea Dragon Revealed, 1823
Dan Cossins
| Mar 1, 2013
| 3 min read
A sharp-eyed fossil prospector and self-taught paleontologist, Mary Anning discovered several extraordinary Mesozoic marine reptiles.
Biology Hacklabs
Megan Scudellari
| Mar 1, 2013
| 7 min read
Fueled by donations, sweat, and occasional dumpster diving, community laboratories for DIY biologists are cropping up around the country.
The Rebirth of DIYbio
Jef Akst
| Mar 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Do-it-yourself science is likely as old as science itself, driven by an inherent curiosity about the world around us.
Regulating Amateurs
Dustin T. Holloway
| Mar 1, 2013
| 4 min read
How should the government ensure the safety and responsibility of do-it-yourself biologists?
DIYbio: Low Risk, High Potential
Todd Kuiken
| Mar 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Citizen scientists can inspire innovation and advance science education—and they are proving adept at self-policing.
Do-It-Yourself Medicine
Jef Akst
| Mar 1, 2013
| 10+ min read
Patients are sidestepping clinical research and using themselves as guinea pigs to test new treatments for fatal diseases. Will they hurt themselves, or science?
Barcode High
Kerry Grens
| Dec 1, 2011
| 3 min read
The story of a group of high school students who, with the help of a Rockefeller University researcher, conducted and published studies on the biological provenance of sushi and teas from around New York City.
Brave New Drugs
Sarah Greene
| Jan 1, 2011
| 3 min read
Intoxicating ideas for saving a billion lives
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT