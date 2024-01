This previously unknown mechanism for spotting foreign genetic material in the cytoplasm launches antiviral defenses even when the well-known immune mediator STING is absent.

Novel DNA-Sensing Pathway Found in Human Cells, Absent in Mice

Novel DNA-Sensing Pathway Found in Human Cells, Absent in Mice

Novel DNA-Sensing Pathway Found in Human Cells, Absent in Mice

This previously unknown mechanism for spotting foreign genetic material in the cytoplasm launches antiviral defenses even when the well-known immune mediator STING is absent.

This previously unknown mechanism for spotting foreign genetic material in the cytoplasm launches antiviral defenses even when the well-known immune mediator STING is absent.