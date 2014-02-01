ADVERTISEMENT
  3. DNA hydroxymethylation

The Role of DNA Base Modifications
Skirmantas Kriaucionis | Sep 1, 2017 | 10+ min read
Researchers are just beginning to scratch the surface of how several newly recognized epigenetic changes function in the genome.
Infographic: The Various Forms of Methylated DNA
Skirmantas Kriaucionis | Aug 31, 2017 | 1 min read
To expand the basic nucleotide alphabet, many species modify their DNA with epigenetic marks.
Unmasking Secret Identities
Kate Yandell | Feb 1, 2014 | 9 min read
A tour of techniques for measuring DNA hydroxymethylation
