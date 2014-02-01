ADVERTISEMENT
The Role of DNA Base Modifications
Skirmantas Kriaucionis
| Sep 1, 2017
| 10+ min read
Researchers are just beginning to scratch the surface of how several newly recognized epigenetic changes function in the genome.
Infographic: The Various Forms of Methylated DNA
Skirmantas Kriaucionis
| Aug 31, 2017
| 1 min read
To expand the basic nucleotide alphabet, many species modify their DNA with epigenetic marks.
Unmasking Secret Identities
Kate Yandell
| Feb 1, 2014
| 9 min read
A tour of techniques for measuring DNA hydroxymethylation
