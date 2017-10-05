ADVERTISEMENT
dna vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine Combos Aim to Boost Immunity
Asher Jones
| Mar 9, 2021
| 6 min read
Mix-and-match shots could simplify vaccine rollout and stimulate more-robust immune responses. Ongoing clinical trials will soon give answers.
Zika Vaccine Shows Promise in Early Clinical Trial
Ashley P. Taylor
| Oct 5, 2017
| 2 min read
In humans, the DNA vaccine elicited the production of antibodies, which then protected mice from Zika infection.
