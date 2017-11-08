ADVERTISEMENT
Harvard Student Strike a Warning to University
Graduate students planned a three-day-long strike to demand fair pay, union security, and improved protections against sexual harassment and discrimination. If an agreement isn’t met, the union says they may strike longer, potentially disrupting university research.
doctoral students

Examining Grad Student Mental Health
Abby Olena, PhD | Nov 1, 2018 | 8 min read
Some academic institutions are beginning to complement the work of student organizations in addressing mental health problems in graduate school.
Final GOP Tax Bill Won’t Ding Graduate Students
Shawna Williams | Dec 14, 2017 | 1 min read
A provision to tax tuition waivers was dropped during the reconciliation process.
Gender Disparity in Science Publishing Among PhD Students
Katarina Zimmer | Nov 8, 2017 | 2 min read
A new survey finds a consistent gap between men and women across numerous fields of science.  
