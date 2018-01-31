ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Dog-Faced Bats
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Jan 31, 2018 | 1 min read
The discovery of two new species within the Cynomops genus has expanded the total known number of dog-faced bat species to eight. 
