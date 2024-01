After release from rehab, bottlenose Billie started walking on water with her tail. Studying how the behavior spread could offer clues about how animals learn from each other.

How One Wild Dolphin’s Trick Became a Fad

How One Wild Dolphin’s Trick Became a Fad

How One Wild Dolphin’s Trick Became a Fad

After release from rehab, bottlenose Billie started walking on water with her tail. Studying how the behavior spread could offer clues about how animals learn from each other.

After release from rehab, bottlenose Billie started walking on water with her tail. Studying how the behavior spread could offer clues about how animals learn from each other.