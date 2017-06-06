ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: On the Wing
Sukanya Charuchandra | Sep 21, 2018 | 1 min read
 A model helps recapitulate the geometric patterning of insect wings.
Image of the Day: Bird, Plane, or Cyborg?
The Scientist Staff | Jun 6, 2017 | 1 min read
Rather than attempting to recreate an insect's dynamic agility with robotics, scientists have created a hybrid that's part dragonfly, part robot. 
