Image of the Day: Drones Measure Whales
Researchers estimate whale body mass from aerial images.
Researchers estimate whale body mass from aerial images.
Image of the Day: The Night Life
Chia-Yi Hou
| Apr 9, 2019
| 1 min read
Researchers use thermal cameras to count orangutans in Malaysian Borneo.
Drones Are Changing the Face of Ecology
Catherine Offord
| Aug 1, 2018
| 6 min read
Unmanned aerial vehicles allow researchers to collect huge volumes of biological data cheaply, easily, and at higher resolution than ever before.
Image of the Day: Bird, Plane, or Cyborg?
| Jun 6, 2017
| 1 min read
Rather than attempting to recreate an insect's dynamic agility with robotics, scientists have created a hybrid that's part dragonfly, part robot.
