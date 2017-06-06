ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Drones Measure Whales
Researchers estimate whale body mass from aerial images.
ecology Malaysian borneo orangutan thermal imaging drone camera
Image of the Day: The Night Life
Chia-Yi Hou | Apr 9, 2019 | 1 min read
Researchers use thermal cameras to count orangutans in Malaysian Borneo.
Drones Are Changing the Face of Ecology
Catherine Offord | Aug 1, 2018 | 6 min read
Unmanned aerial vehicles allow researchers to collect huge volumes of biological data cheaply, easily, and at higher resolution than ever before.
Image of the Day: Bird, Plane, or Cyborg?
The Scientist Staff | Jun 6, 2017 | 1 min read
Rather than attempting to recreate an insect's dynamic agility with robotics, scientists have created a hybrid that's part dragonfly, part robot. 
