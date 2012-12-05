ADVERTISEMENT
Disorder No More
Kerry Grens | Dec 1, 2013 | 4 min read
Researchers hunt for biomarkers of Asperger's syndrome, a condition that officially no longer exists.
Capsule Reviews
Annie Gottlieb and Bob Grant | Jun 1, 2013 | 3 min read
The Book of Woe, Ungifted, My Beloved Brontosaurus, and Brainwashed
DSM-5 Rewrites Normal
Dan Cossins | May 20, 2013 | 2 min read
A psychiatrist argues that the newly revised manual of mental disorders is part of a dangerous trend toward the medicalization of normal behavior.
NIMH to Steer Away from New Manual
Kate Yandell | May 9, 2013 | 2 min read
The agency will no longer use the newly revised guide to mental disorders to categorize its funding priorities.
New Mental Health Manual
Beth Marie Mole | Dec 5, 2012 | 1 min read
Amid controversy, the American Psychiatric Association has approved the fifth edition of its guidebook on mental disorders.
