ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. dynein

dynein

Sharing the Load
Dan Cossins | May 1, 2013 | 2 min read
By varying the size of their steps, dynein motor proteins work effectively as teams to carry heavy loads around the cell.
Truth and Beauty
Karen Hopkin | Apr 1, 2012 | 9 min read
With strong foundations in both art and science, Ahna Skop has been able to capture the marvel of—and mechanisms behind—cytokinesis.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT