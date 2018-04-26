ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
dysplasia
dysplasia
Valerie Arboleda Uses Big Data to Unravel the Biology of a Rare Disease
Shawna Williams
| May 1, 2018
| 3 min read
The UCLA geneticist examines how defects in a histone protein lead to symptoms throughout the body.
Doctors Successfully Treat Rare Genetic Disorder in Utero
Jim Daley
| Apr 26, 2018
| 2 min read
The disorder, called X-linked hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia, leaves patients unable to produce sweat, which can be life-threatening.
