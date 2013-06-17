ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Eel Compass
Glass eels form a magnetic memory of their estuaries' currents in order to migrate.
Image of the Day: Eel Compass
Image of the Day: Eel Compass
Glass eels form a magnetic memory of their estuaries’ currents in order to migrate.
Glass eels form a magnetic memory of their estuaries’ currents in order to migrate.
Image of the Day: Internal Restructuring
Chia-Yi Hou
| May 20, 2019
| 1 min read
Juvenile eels break down bone tissue and rebuild it in preparation for mating.
European Eels Strew Their Eggs Across 2,000 Km of Ocean
Shawna Williams
| Apr 23, 2019
| 4 min read
The fish continue to spawn over a large area despite a drop in their numbers, a study finds.
Image of the Day: As Slippery As
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Sep 25, 2018
| 1 min read
A new species of swamp eel has been discovered in India.
Soft Robotics Find a Place in the Ocean
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Sep 1, 2018
| 4 min read
Scientists who designed a marine robot to survey ocean life were inspired by eel larvae.
Migratory Eels Use Magnetoreception
Kerry Grens
| Apr 14, 2017
| 2 min read
In laboratory experiments that simulated oceanic conditions, the fish responded to magnetic fields, a sensory input that may aid migration.
Researchers Track Eels on Their Cross-Atlantic Migration
Catherine Offord
| Jan 1, 2017
| 4 min read
A mysterious migration is coming to light after more than a century of study.
Eel-ucidating A Fishy Mystery
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 31, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers are using high-tech solutions to bring the lifecycle of the European eel into sharper focus.
Behavior Brief
Ben Andrew Henry
| Dec 22, 2016
| 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Glowing Green Eel
Chris Palmer
| Jun 17, 2013
| 2 min read
The Japanese freshwater eel is the first vertebrate found to produce a fluorescent protein, which may prove useful in the clinic.
