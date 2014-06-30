ADVERTISEMENT
Newly Described Electric Eel Has Strongest Voltage Yet Measured
The same study also finds there are three species of
Electrophorus
, rather than one.
Fish Out of Water
Bob Grant
| Jun 7, 2016
| 2 min read
A researcher documents electric eels jumping out of the water to shock potential threats, confirming a centuries-old anecdotal report of the behavior.
Behavior Brief
Karen Zusi
| Jan 4, 2016
| 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Karen Zusi
| Oct 22, 2015
| 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Molly Sharlach
| Dec 18, 2014
| 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Genome Digest
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Jun 30, 2014
| 4 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
