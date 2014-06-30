ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Electrophorus voltai electric eel amazon fish electrogenesis
Newly Described Electric Eel Has Strongest Voltage Yet Measured
The same study also finds there are three species of Electrophorus, rather than one.
Newly Described Electric Eel Has Strongest Voltage Yet Measured
Newly Described Electric Eel Has Strongest Voltage Yet Measured

The same study also finds there are three species of Electrophorus, rather than one.

The same study also finds there are three species of Electrophorus, rather than one.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. electric eel

electric eel

Fish Out of Water
Bob Grant | Jun 7, 2016 | 2 min read
A researcher documents electric eels jumping out of the water to shock potential threats, confirming a centuries-old anecdotal report of the behavior.
Behavior Brief
Karen Zusi | Jan 4, 2016 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Karen Zusi | Oct 22, 2015 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Molly Sharlach | Dec 18, 2014 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Genome Digest
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Jun 30, 2014 | 4 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT