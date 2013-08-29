ADVERTISEMENT
Do Electric Fish Dream in Zaps?
Shawna Williams
| Aug 1, 2018
| 4 min read
Studying electrical communication in the wild requires braving the Amazon jungle with sensitive equipment.
Electric Fish Kin Wired Differently
Chris Palmer
| Aug 29, 2013
| 2 min read
Two new species of closely related electric fishes discovered in the Amazon produce very different electrical signals: one AC, the other DC.
