ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Electrophorus voltai electric eel amazon fish electrogenesis
Newly Described Electric Eel Has Strongest Voltage Yet Measured
The same study also finds there are three species of Electrophorus, rather than one.
Newly Described Electric Eel Has Strongest Voltage Yet Measured
Newly Described Electric Eel Has Strongest Voltage Yet Measured

The same study also finds there are three species of Electrophorus, rather than one.

The same study also finds there are three species of Electrophorus, rather than one.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. electric fish

electric fish

Do Electric Fish Dream in Zaps?
Shawna Williams | Aug 1, 2018 | 4 min read
Studying electrical communication in the wild requires braving the Amazon jungle with sensitive equipment.
Electric Fish Kin Wired Differently
Chris Palmer | Aug 29, 2013 | 2 min read
Two new species of closely related electric fishes discovered in the Amazon produce very different electrical signals: one AC, the other DC.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT