electric fish

The same study also finds there are three species of Electrophorus, rather than one.

Newly Described Electric Eel Has Strongest Voltage Yet Measured

Newly Described Electric Eel Has Strongest Voltage Yet Measured

Newly Described Electric Eel Has Strongest Voltage Yet Measured

The same study also finds there are three species of Electrophorus, rather than one.

The same study also finds there are three species of Electrophorus, rather than one.