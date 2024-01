Recent data show that the drug bamlanivimab, also known as LY-CoV555, does not appear to help those with severe cases of COVID-19, but trials continue for milder cases.

Eli Lilly Halts Antibody Trial in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

