ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
emerald ash borer
emerald ash borer
North American Ash on Brink of Extinction
Catherine Offord
| Sep 15, 2017
| 2 min read
The latest IUCN Red List update also reveals substantial declines in antelopes and other species, but some level of recovery in populations of snow leopards.
Clean Wood = Fewer Insects
Bob Grant
| May 28, 2014
| 2 min read
A study finds that fumigating or heat treating wooden pallets and crates can slow the spread of bark- and wood-boring insect pests such as the emerald ash borer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT