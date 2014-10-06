ADVERTISEMENT
  3. endoscope

Disclosure of Problematic Scopes Delayed: Report
Kerry Grens | Jan 14, 2016 | 1 min read
The US Senate has found hospitals, a device maker, and federal regulators dragged their feet on reporting contaminated endoscopes.
Tough-to-Clean Equipment a Bigger Problem
Kerry Grens | Mar 2, 2015 | 1 min read
The number of deaths attributable to certain medical probes may go beyond a recent outbreak in Los Angeles.
Shrimp-Inspired Cancer Camera
Bob Grant | Oct 6, 2014 | 2 min read
Researchers have developed a tumor imaging device based upon the visual system of a crustacean.
