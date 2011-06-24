ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Red-Hot Mitochondria
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Jan 29, 2018
| 1 min read
Mitochondria may sustain temperatures more than 10 °C warmer than human cells, say researchers.
Lizard Secretes Heat
Bob Grant
| Jan 25, 2016
| 2 min read
Researchers confirm the unprecedented endothermic abilities of a South American reptile.
Taking a Dino’s Temperature
Bob Grant
| Oct 15, 2015
| 2 min read
Researchers develop a method for estimating the body temperatures of long-extinct species, and suggest that dinosaurs operated somewhere between endothermy and exothermy.
Warm-Blooded Fish
Bob Grant
| May 15, 2015
| 2 min read
The opah, or moonfish, is a deep-sea fish that regulates its body temperature more like a mammal than any of its finned kin, researchers have determined.
Dinos Not Necessarily Cold-Blooded
Hayley Dunning
| Jun 27, 2012
| 3 min read
The leading argument for dinosaurs being cold-blooded is overturned as a nearly identical bone structure is found in mammals.
Warm-Blooded Dinos?
Jef Akst
| Jun 24, 2011
| 1 min read
Evidence that large dinosaurs had body temperatures similar to modern-day mammals suggests they were either endothermic or extremely good at conserving body heat.
