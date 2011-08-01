ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Infographic: How Cells Cheat Death
Apoptosis and other types of programmed cell death appear to be reversible.
Infographic: How Cells Cheat Death
Infographic: How Cells Cheat Death
Apoptosis and other types of programmed cell death appear to be reversible.
Apoptosis and other types of programmed cell death appear to be reversible.
Home
Subjects
entosis
entosis
The Role of Adhesion Receptors in Cancer Cannibalism
Elina Kadriu
| Mar 13, 2023
| 3 min read
Contact inhibition of locomotion by adhesion receptors prevents cancer cells from eating each other.
Cell Death Processes Are Reversible
Charles Q. Choi
| Feb 1, 2019
| 10+ min read
Molecular programs can rescue cells already engaged in the process of apoptosis or other forms of programmed cell death.
Seeing the Forest for the Trees
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Aug 1, 2011
| 3 min read
Getting the big picture means asking lots of little questions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT