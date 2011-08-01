ADVERTISEMENT
cell death infographic
Infographic: How Cells Cheat Death
Apoptosis and other types of programmed cell death appear to be reversible.
entosis

Two malignant cancer cells protruding towards each other.
The Role of Adhesion Receptors in Cancer Cannibalism
Elina Kadriu | Mar 13, 2023 | 3 min read
Contact inhibition of locomotion by adhesion receptors prevents cancer cells from eating each other. 
Cell Death Processes Are Reversible
Charles Q. Choi | Feb 1, 2019 | 10+ min read
Molecular programs can rescue cells already engaged in the process of apoptosis or other forms of programmed cell death.
Seeing the Forest for the Trees
Mary Beth Aberlin | Aug 1, 2011 | 3 min read
Getting the big picture means asking lots of little questions.
