ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
entrepreneurs
entrepreneurs
Synthetic Biology Entrepreneur Dies
Kerry Grens
| Jun 11, 2015
| 1 min read
Austen Heinz, who founded Cambrian Genomics to custom print DNA and had grand ideas about designing organisms, has passed away at age 31.
Getting Down to Business
Kerry Grens
| Apr 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Is there a genetic component to entrepreneurial success?
Biotech Superstar Dies
Kerry Grens
| Mar 7, 2014
| 2 min read
Alejandro Zaffaroni, who launched companies that developed birth control pills, microarrays, and transdermal drug patches, has died at age 91.
Start It Up
Dan Cossins
| Apr 1, 2013
| 8 min read
Young researchers who left the academic path to transform their bright ideas into thriving companies discuss their experiences, and how you can launch your own business.
Single Patent for EU
Dan Cossins
| Dec 12, 2012
| 1 min read
After decades of political wrangling, the European Union is poised to introduce a single patent system to reduce red tape and application costs for researchers and companies.
Female Frontrunners
Jef Akst
| Feb 1, 2012
| 7 min read
How to successfully surmount the challenges women face in becoming biotech industry leaders
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT