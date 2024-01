The “on demand” drug immobilizes sperm rather than limit their production, preventing 100 percent of pregnancies in an experiment.

Fast-Acting Nonhormonal Male Birth Control Prevents Pregnancy in Mice

The “on demand” drug immobilizes sperm rather than limit their production, preventing 100 percent of pregnancies in an experiment.