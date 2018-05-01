ADVERTISEMENT
Even Healthy Tissues Carry Clusters of Cells with Mutations: Study
Most of the genetic alterations are harmless, but some may contribute to cancer.
Researchers Turn to Implantable Robots to Regenerate Tissue
Shawna Williams | May 1, 2018 | 4 min read
The devices, which could one day treat children with esophageal atresia and short bowel, were recently tested in pigs.
