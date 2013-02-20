ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Protector
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jun 29, 2018
| 1 min read
A newly described parasitic wasp is named after Daenerys Targaryen from the book series
A Song of Ice and Fire
and TV show
Game of Thrones
.
Genome Digest
Tracy Vence
| Jun 11, 2014
| 4 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Green Gold
Tracy Vence
| Jan 1, 2014
| 4 min read
It’s been decades since researchers confirmed the presence of gold in plants, but biogeochemical prospecting has yet to catch on.
Diverse Leaves May Protect Eucalyptus
Kate Yandell
| Feb 20, 2013
| 1 min read
A tree in Australia was found to have genetically dissimilar leaves that varied in attractiveness to herbivores.
