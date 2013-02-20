ADVERTISEMENT
  3. eucalyptus

Image of the Day: Protector
Sukanya Charuchandra | Jun 29, 2018 | 1 min read
A newly described parasitic wasp is named after Daenerys Targaryen from the book series A Song of Ice and Fire and TV show Game of Thrones.
Genome Digest
Tracy Vence | Jun 11, 2014 | 4 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Green Gold
Tracy Vence | Jan 1, 2014 | 4 min read
It’s been decades since researchers confirmed the presence of gold in plants, but biogeochemical prospecting has yet to catch on.
Diverse Leaves May Protect Eucalyptus
Kate Yandell | Feb 20, 2013 | 1 min read
A tree in Australia was found to have genetically dissimilar leaves that varied in attractiveness to herbivores.
