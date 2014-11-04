ADVERTISEMENT
Interactive Infographic: The Global Business of Dying
Catherine Offord
| Aug 16, 2017
| 1 min read
Throughout the world, laws governing how terminally ill patients can choose to die vary widely.
Interactive Infographic: State Laws for Medical Aid-in-Dying
Catherine Offord
| Aug 16, 2017
| 1 min read
In six states and the District of Columbia, terminally ill patients can get a perscription for a life-ending drug, and several additional states are considering legalizing the practice.
Accessing Drugs for Medical Aid-in-Dying
Catherine Offord
| Aug 16, 2017
| 9 min read
A fraught market for the barbiturates prescribed to terminally ill patients who choose to end their lives has physicians turning to options outside big pharma.
To Kill a Lab Rat
Kerry Grens
| Nov 4, 2014
| 5 min read
Some institutions are changing their protocols for rodent euthanasia, as research finds there may be more humane methods.
