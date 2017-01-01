evidence-based policy

ADVERTISEMENT
Governments are variable in their reliance on highly cited research, while international intergovernmental organizations such as the World Health Organization reliably link policy and science, according to an analysis of thousands of policy documents from the first half of 2020.
Book Excerpt from Drugs Without the Hot Air
David Nutt | Feb 24, 2020 | 4 min read
In Chapter 14, author David Nutt describes the opioid crisis currently besetting the US.
Opinion: Governments Should Rethink Drug Policies
David Nutt | Feb 24, 2020 | 5 min read
Draconian drug laws harm citizens the world over. It’s high time to use sound science to change the landscape of prohibition.
Los Angeles skyline under a cloud of brown smog
Proposed EPA “Transparency” Rule Criticized
Shawna Williams | Jul 18, 2018 | 1 min read
Opponents of the guidelines, which would bar results of many public health studies from use in policy making, include scientific and healthcare organizations.
Trump Administration Considers Restrictions on Chinese Researchers
Diana Kwon | May 2, 2018 | 2 min read
The proposed limitations stem from fears of intellectual property theft.
Marching On
Shawna Williams | Apr 12, 2018 | 3 min read
Rush Holt, CEO of AAAS, discusses what’s changed as a result of the March for Science—and what hasn’t.
CDC Director Delivers Passionate Speech to Agency
Jim Daley | Mar 30, 2018 | 2 min read
Robert Redfield emphasized the importance of science and data in meeting with employees.
Notable Science Quotes
The Scientist Staff | Jan 1, 2017 | 2 min read
Science under Trump, gene drive, medical marijuana, and more
