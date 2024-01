Bats are known for staying healthy even while harboring viral infections. Now, research sheds light on how their unusual immune system evolved.

Duplicated Gene Helps Bats Survive “Arms Race” With Viruses

Duplicated Gene Helps Bats Survive “Arms Race” With Viruses

Bats are known for staying healthy even while harboring viral infections. Now, research sheds light on how their unusual immune system evolved.

Bats are known for staying healthy even while harboring viral infections. Now, research sheds light on how their unusual immune system evolved.