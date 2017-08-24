ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Molting Mantis
Watch an insect shed its exoskeleton and stretch its new wings.
Home
Subjects
exoskeleton
exoskeleton
Brain-Controlled Exoskeleton Enables Paralyzed Patient to Walk
Emily Makowski
| Oct 4, 2019
| 1 min read
The machine cannot be used outside of the lab yet, but the results are promising.
Image of the Day: Fly Reconstruction
Emily Makowski
| Sep 27, 2019
| 1 min read
Scientists create a micro-CT scan image of
Drosophila
in fine detail.
Image of the Day: Single Origin
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Aug 10, 2018
| 1 min read
Despite being made of different materials, zebrafishes’ and land animals’ scales form in a similar process.
Next-Generation Exoskeletons Help Patients Move
Karen Weintraub
| Feb 1, 2018
| 10+ min read
A robot’s gentle nudge could add just the right amount of force to improve walking for patients with mobility-impairing ailments such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and stroke.
Robotic Orthotics Aid Gait in Kids with Cerebral Palsy
Aggie Mika
| Aug 24, 2017
| 2 min read
The wearable technology, akin to motorized leg braces, help children with physical disabilities extend their knees as they walk.
