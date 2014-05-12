ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Eye microbiome

Eye microbiome

Contacts May Affect Eye Microbiome
Jef Akst | Mar 23, 2016 | 1 min read
The bacterial communities in the eyes of contact lens wearers resemble those of the skin, according to a study. 
Contact Lenses Can Change the Ocular Microbiome
Amanda B. Keener | Jun 1, 2015 | 2 min read
A study finds that wearing contact lenses may alter the composition of the bacterial community living on the surface of the eye.
Visualizing the Ocular Microbiome
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | May 12, 2014 | 4 min read
Researchers are beginning to study in depth the largely uncharted territory of the eye’s microbial composition.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT