ADVERTISEMENT
Subjects
fabrication
fabrication
Prominent Cell Biologist Fired After Data Manipulation Investigation
Shawna Williams
| Apr 30, 2018
| 1 min read
The University of Tokyo confirmed last August that Yoshinori Watanabe tampered with research-related images, and dismissed him in late April.
Kyoto University Finds Stem Cell Researcher Guilty of Data Fabrication
Katarina Zimmer
| Jan 24, 2018
| 2 min read
The scientist was a member of a stem cell research team led by Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka.
Investigation Finds Cell Biologist Guilty of Misconduct
Aggie Mika
| Aug 2, 2017
| 1 min read
Yoshinori Watanabe of the University of Tokyo was found to have tampered with images in five prominent publications.
Studies Retracted After UCLA Investigation
Diana Kwon
| Jul 21, 2017
| 1 min read
Most of the authors have had papers pulled in the past.
Oncologist Found Guilty of Misconduct
Kerry Grens
| Nov 9, 2015
| 1 min read
A government investigation concludes that Anil Potti faked data on multiple grants and papers.
Bear Study Breaks Down
Kerry Grens
| Sep 2, 2015
| 1 min read
Authors retract a paper on grizzlies’ metabolism after finding one person made up data.
Nutrition Researcher Loses Libel Suit
Jef Akst
| Aug 3, 2015
| 2 min read
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice rules that the Canadian Broadcasting Company did not commit libel in its documentary series on fraud allegations against Ranjit Chandra.
New Ruling on Old Misconduct Case
Jef Akst
| Dec 10, 2014
| 2 min read
The Office of Research Integrity has finally pointed the finger in a case of suspected data manipulation in a 2006
Science
paper.
Waste Not, Want Not
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Jun 1, 2014
| 4 min read
Researchers and entrepreneurs divert food waste from landfills by turning it into a variety of ingenious products.
Back from the Blacklist?
Jef Akst
| May 8, 2014
| 2 min read
Disgraced psychology researcher Marc Hauser, who was found guilty of data fabrication and falsification during his time at Harvard, publishes two new papers.
Disputed Research Ends in Tragedy
Dan Cossins
| Mar 14, 2013
| 2 min read
A biomedical researcher whose
Nature
paper was called into question was found dead in his lab.
MIT Lab Retracts Paper
Dan Cossins
| Feb 15, 2013
| 2 min read
A paper describing a new method for imaging synapse formation has been retracted after it emerged that the first author falsified data to prove its effectiveness.
Men Cheat More Often
Dan Cossins
| Jan 22, 2013
| 1 min read
Male scientists commit research misconduct more often than their female peers, and senior researchers are more likely to engage in fraud than trainees.
Fraud Breeds Retractions
Sabrina Richards
| Oct 1, 2012
| 3 min read
An analysis of retractions dating back to 1977 shows that most papers are retracted due to misconduct.
