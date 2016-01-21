face recognition

ADVERTISEMENT
After a Lobectomy, a Boy Still Recognizes Words and Faces
Ashley Yeager
| Nov 1, 2018
| 5 min read
A longitudinal study tracking the progress of an epilepsy patient after surgery shows the brain’s ability to reorganize itself to function nearly normally.
Genes Tied to Wasps Recognizing Faces
Ashley P. Taylor
| Jun 14, 2017
| 4 min read
The brains of
Polistes
paper wasps express different genes when identifying faces than when distinguishing between simple patterns, a study finds.
Processing Faces
Jef Akst
| Jan 21, 2016
| 1 min read
Other people’s faces are mapped onto our brains.
