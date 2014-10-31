ADVERTISEMENT
Doppelgängers Similar in Looks and DNA: Study
Image of the Day: Pain or O-Face?
Jef Akst
| Oct 10, 2018
| 1 min read
Expressions of pain and orgasm are distinguishable, study finds.
Criticism for Craig Venter’s “Face-Prediction” Software
Catherine Offord
| Sep 11, 2017
| 2 min read
The tool cannot predict a person’s face from DNA, say researchers—including some listed as coauthors on the publication.
Probing Canine Face Recognition
Jef Akst
| Mar 4, 2016
| 2 min read
Dogs trained to stay still in an MRI machine show activity in the temporal cortex when shown a human face.
Processing Faces
Jef Akst
| Jan 21, 2016
| 1 min read
Other people’s faces are mapped onto our brains.
Police Sketches Via DNA
Kerry Grens
| Jul 1, 2015
| 1 min read
For assistance in solving crimes, a company has developed a service that will construct a face based on a genetic sample.
A Face to Remember
Kerry Grens
| Nov 1, 2014
| 10+ min read
Once dominated by correlational studies, face-perception research is moving into the realm of experimentation—and gaining tremendous insight.
Seizing the Opportunity
Kerry Grens
| Oct 31, 2014
| 1 min read
Ron Blackwell helps neuroscientists map the circuitry of face perception by letting them stimulate his brain with electricity.
