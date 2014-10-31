ADVERTISEMENT
illustration of multiple strands of DNA
Doppelgängers Similar in Looks and DNA: Study
Look-alikes are also more likely to share lifestyle traits.
Look-alikes are also more likely to share lifestyle traits.

Image of the Day: Pain or O-Face?
Jef Akst | Oct 10, 2018 | 1 min read
Expressions of pain and orgasm are distinguishable, study finds.
Criticism for Craig Venter’s “Face-Prediction” Software
Catherine Offord | Sep 11, 2017 | 2 min read
The tool cannot predict a person’s face from DNA, say researchers—including some listed as coauthors on the publication. 
Probing Canine Face Recognition
Jef Akst | Mar 4, 2016 | 2 min read
Dogs trained to stay still in an MRI machine show activity in the temporal cortex when shown a human face.
Processing Faces
Jef Akst | Jan 21, 2016 | 1 min read
Other people’s faces are mapped onto our brains.
Police Sketches Via DNA
Kerry Grens | Jul 1, 2015 | 1 min read
For assistance in solving crimes, a company has developed a service that will construct a face based on a genetic sample.
A Face to Remember
Kerry Grens | Nov 1, 2014 | 10+ min read
Once dominated by correlational studies, face-perception research is moving into the realm of experimentation—and gaining tremendous insight.
Seizing the Opportunity
Kerry Grens | Oct 31, 2014 | 1 min read
Ron Blackwell helps neuroscientists map the circuitry of face perception by letting them stimulate his brain with electricity.
