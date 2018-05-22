ADVERTISEMENT
Cats Perk Up at the Sound of Their Own Names
Carolyn Wilke
| Apr 5, 2019
| 2 min read
The familiar word elicits a twitch of the ears or swish of the tail, suggesting felines can distinguish their names from other words.
Image of the Day: Hair Brush
Catherine Offord
| Nov 20, 2018
| 1 min read
Cats’ tongues are covered in tiny spines called papillae, which help wick moisture from the mouth and onto the fur.
Image of the Day: Jasper the Cat
The Scientist Staff
| May 22, 2018
| 1 min read
Researchers found a previously undiscovered hepadnavirus in an immunocompromised cat.
