Image of the Day: Black Cats
Melanism in felines is both helpful and harmful.
Melanism in felines is both helpful and harmful.

Cats recognize their names
Cats Perk Up at the Sound of Their Own Names
Carolyn Wilke | Apr 5, 2019 | 2 min read
The familiar word elicits a twitch of the ears or swish of the tail, suggesting felines can distinguish their names from other words.
Image of the Day: Hair Brush
Catherine Offord | Nov 20, 2018 | 1 min read
Cats’ tongues are covered in tiny spines called papillae, which help wick moisture from the mouth and onto the fur.
Image of the Day: Jasper the Cat
The Scientist Staff | May 22, 2018 | 1 min read
Researchers found a previously undiscovered hepadnavirus in an immunocompromised cat.
