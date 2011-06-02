Felisa Wolfe-Simon

ADVERTISEMENT
Dog-Wolf Split
Jef Akst
| Jan 17, 2014
| 2 min read
Yet another genetic study of modern canines, both wild and domestic, supports the notion that humans domesticated dogs before growing crops.
Arsenic-based Life Challenged Again
Hannah Waters
| Jan 24, 2012
| 1 min read
An attempt to regrow the infamous GFAJ-1 bacteria, reported to incorporate arsenic into its DNA backbone, has failed.
Arsenic-based life debate continues
Jessica P. Johnson
| Jun 2, 2011
| 3 min read
More than a dozen researchers voice their concerns about a 2010 paper that claims bacteria can use arsenic in place of phosphorus in its DNA and other biomolecules, such as proteins.
