ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Felisa Wolfe-Simon

Felisa Wolfe-Simon

Dog-Wolf Split
Jef Akst | Jan 17, 2014 | 2 min read
Yet another genetic study of modern canines, both wild and domestic, supports the notion that humans domesticated dogs before growing crops.
Arsenic-based Life Challenged Again
Hannah Waters | Jan 24, 2012 | 1 min read
An attempt to regrow the infamous GFAJ-1 bacteria, reported to incorporate arsenic into its DNA backbone, has failed.
Arsenic-based life debate continues
Jessica P. Johnson | Jun 2, 2011 | 3 min read
More than a dozen researchers voice their concerns about a 2010 paper that claims bacteria can use arsenic in place of phosphorus in its DNA and other biomolecules, such as proteins.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT