The animals lived longer and showed milder symptoms than untreated mice, although they didn’t survive as long as wildtype mice.

Fetal Gene Therapy Helps Mice with Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Fetal Gene Therapy Helps Mice with Spinal Muscular Atrophy

The animals lived longer and showed milder symptoms than untreated mice, although they didn’t survive as long as wildtype mice.

The animals lived longer and showed milder symptoms than untreated mice, although they didn’t survive as long as wildtype mice.