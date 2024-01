A seagrass relies on symbiotic bacteria inside its roots to fix nitrogen. This is the first time scientists have demonstrated that this relationship occurs in a marine plant.

Marine Plant Partners with Microbes Like Terrestrial Plants Do

Marine Plant Partners with Microbes Like Terrestrial Plants Do

Marine Plant Partners with Microbes Like Terrestrial Plants Do

A seagrass relies on symbiotic bacteria inside its roots to fix nitrogen. This is the first time scientists have demonstrated that this relationship occurs in a marine plant.

A seagrass relies on symbiotic bacteria inside its roots to fix nitrogen. This is the first time scientists have demonstrated that this relationship occurs in a marine plant.