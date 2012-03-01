ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Tiny but Telling Flea
The Scientist
Staff
| May 8, 2017
| 1 min read
The recently updated genome sequence of the
Daphnia pulex
can shed more light on how it adapts to stress, environmental toxins, and warming temperatures.
Cases of Murine Typhus Increasing in Texas
Diana Kwon
| Mar 19, 2017
| 2 min read
The number of people infected with the fleaborne disease increased from 27 cases in 2003 to 222 in 2013
Jurassic Parasites
Cristina Luiggi
| Mar 1, 2012
| 1 min read
Fossilized fleas dating as far back as 165 million years provide clues of early flea evolution.
