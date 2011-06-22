ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Image of the Day: Flock of Algae
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Mar 21, 2018
| 1 min read
Volvox barberi
actively organize themselves into large colonies that optimize space.
Behavior Brief
Karen Zusi
| Jan 4, 2016
| 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Abby Olena, PhD
| Sep 27, 2013
| 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
A Smoke-Swirl of Birds
Jef Akst
| Nov 10, 2011
| 2 min read
A video of thousands of birds flying as a single coordinated, amorphous group stirs up questions about how they do it.
The cost of flocking
Megan Scudellari
| Jun 22, 2011
| 2 min read
Flying in a flock comes at a considerable energetic cost for pigeons, raising the question of why they do it.
