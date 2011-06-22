ADVERTISEMENT
flock

Image of the Day: Flock of Algae
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Mar 21, 2018 | 1 min read
Volvox barberi actively organize themselves into large colonies that optimize space.
Behavior Brief
Karen Zusi | Jan 4, 2016 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Abby Olena, PhD | Sep 27, 2013 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
A Smoke-Swirl of Birds
Jef Akst | Nov 10, 2011 | 2 min read
A video of thousands of birds flying as a single coordinated, amorphous group stirs up questions about how they do it.
The cost of flocking
Megan Scudellari | Jun 22, 2011 | 2 min read
Flying in a flock comes at a considerable energetic cost for pigeons, raising the question of why they do it.
